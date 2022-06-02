5 must-try donut shops in Toronto that create absolute works of art

Have you ever craved a freshly baked donut? Warm, soft and glazed! Only a handful of bakeries in Toronto make the best donuts around.

Whether you like traditionally glazed donuts or donuts that are dipped in icing and covered in premium toppings, at any donut shop you check out, you’re sure to find something worth trying.

Here are five donut shops in Toronto that you have to check out:

Frenchies Doughnuts

Cinnatella, Mocha Crunch, Cookies & Cream and Margarita are a few of the specialty donut flavours, and they sound too good to eat.

Address: 3830 Bloor Street West

Phone: 416-231-0008

Instagram | Website

Machino Donuts

Machino Donuts is a perfect choice if you’re looking for vegan donut options!

Address: 823 Bloor Street West and 1556 Bloor Street Wes

Instagram | Website

COPS

These mini donuts are a must. You’ll find yourself finishing an entire box. They offer weekly specialty flavours too, and they’re out of this world.

Address: 445 Adelaide Street West, 4 Matilda Street and 3011 Dufferin Street

Instagram | Website

Harry and Heels Donuts

So many flavours, so little time! Harry & Heels has endless donut creations in stock with all the toppings imaginable.

Address: 832 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-792-3473

Instagram | Website

Dipped Donuts Inc

Vegan donuts, holes and mini bombs, specialty donuts galore! And they’re not your typical donut flavours either! They have options like Cookies and Cream, Hazelnut Crunch, Maple Spiced Pecan and more.

Address: 161 Baldwin Street

Phone: 647-906-3668

Instagram | Website