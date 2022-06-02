5 must-try donut shops in Toronto that create absolute works of art
Have you ever craved a freshly baked donut? Warm, soft and glazed! Only a handful of bakeries in Toronto make the best donuts around.
Whether you like traditionally glazed donuts or donuts that are dipped in icing and covered in premium toppings, at any donut shop you check out, you’re sure to find something worth trying.
Here are five donut shops in Toronto that you have to check out:
Frenchies Doughnuts
Cinnatella, Mocha Crunch, Cookies & Cream and Margarita are a few of the specialty donut flavours, and they sound too good to eat.
Address: 3830 Bloor Street West
Phone: 416-231-0008
Machino Donuts
Machino Donuts is a perfect choice if you’re looking for vegan donut options!
Address: 823 Bloor Street West and 1556 Bloor Street Wes
COPS
These mini donuts are a must. You’ll find yourself finishing an entire box. They offer weekly specialty flavours too, and they’re out of this world.
Address: 445 Adelaide Street West, 4 Matilda Street and 3011 Dufferin Street
Harry and Heels Donuts
So many flavours, so little time! Harry & Heels has endless donut creations in stock with all the toppings imaginable.
Address: 832 Dundas Street West
Phone: 416-792-3473
Dipped Donuts Inc
Vegan donuts, holes and mini bombs, specialty donuts galore! And they’re not your typical donut flavours either! They have options like Cookies and Cream, Hazelnut Crunch, Maple Spiced Pecan and more.
Address: 161 Baldwin Street
Phone: 647-906-3668