Kick off Pride month with this exciting drag brunch in Toronto this weekend

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Jun 2 2022, 3:40 pm
Kick off Pride month with this exciting drag brunch in Toronto this weekend
Courtesy of Hector Vasquez

Eat, drink, dance, and sing with Canada’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race winner at Harriet’s Toronto rooftop restaurant this weekend.

On June 4, get ready to enjoy a drag brunch like no other. Brooke Lyn Heights is kicking off Pride month with a fun-filled performance, hosted by Devine Darlin and featuring two Toronto queens Miss Moço and Jada Shada Hudson.

Enjoy the entertainment with a three-course brunch menu with options including wagyu tacos, chili crab roll, salmon ceviche, chicken sliders, and more.

Each table comes with a welcome cocktail for each guest, a bottle of Prosecco and 3 juices, and fresh-cut fruits. Extra mimosas are available for $5.

There are two brunch times, 10:30 am and 2 pm and guests can make their choice by purchasing their tickets here.

Kick off pride month the best way possible. Good food, drinks, and amazing vibes.
