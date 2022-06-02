There's a hidden rooftop patio in Toronto in the most unsuspecting location

There’s a stunning rooftop patio tucked away in a popular yet unsuspecting restaurant in Toronto’s Leslieville.

El Patio is the city’s newest getaway for the summer, offering refreshing drinks and delicious fried chicken thanks to Dave’s Hot Chicken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Patio (@elpatioleslieville)

The outdoor space is reminiscent of a coastal oasis — a completely different vibe in comparison to where its located. Patio goers can find this hidden rooftop on the second floor of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Leslieville.

El Patio offers a selection of beers, coronita buckets, and mouthwatering cocktails.

You can now enjoy Dave’s Hot Chicken with a refreshing boozy drink.

El Patio

Address: 1130 Queen Street East

