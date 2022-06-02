FoodRestaurants & BarsPatiosFood News

There's a hidden rooftop patio in Toronto in the most unsuspecting location

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Jun 2 2022, 4:51 pm
There's a hidden rooftop patio in Toronto in the most unsuspecting location
Courtesy of El Patio

There’s a stunning rooftop patio tucked away in a popular yet unsuspecting restaurant in Toronto’s Leslieville.

El Patio is the city’s newest getaway for the summer, offering refreshing drinks and delicious fried chicken thanks to Dave’s Hot Chicken.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by El Patio (@elpatioleslieville)

The outdoor space is reminiscent of a coastal oasis — a completely different vibe in comparison to where its located. Patio goers can find this hidden rooftop on the second floor of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Leslieville.

El Patio offers a selection of beers, coronita buckets, and mouthwatering cocktails.

You can now enjoy Dave’s Hot Chicken with a refreshing boozy drink.

El Patio

Address: 1130 Queen Street East

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Patios
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.