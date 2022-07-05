FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Jul 5 2022
Toronto's Muni Robata serves up an all-you-can-eat weekend brunch
Muni Robata

If you’re a sucker for a really good all-you-can-eat deal, this Japanese restaurant in Toronto serves a mouthwatering three-course AYCE special that you’ll find yourself dreaming about.

Stop by Muni Robata on the weekends to get a taste of its all-you-can-eat brunch special full of tantalizing appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Available only on Saturdays and Sundays, the limited-time special offers unlimited appetizers, a shareable Tempura dish, a shareable main course, and a dessert.

Starters include choices like sashimi, nigiri, premium rolls and more.

Mains include delicious eats like grilled suzuki, grilled ribeye, grilled pork ribs and grilled Salmon. For an extra $20, customers can get premium meals like pan-fried U5 giant shrimp, lobster and Australian wagyu.

As for dessert, Muni offers options such as tiramisu, crème brûlée and seasonal fruits.

A minimum of two guests are required for this special, priced at $68 per guest. Check it out before it’s too late!

Muni Robata

Address: 30 St. Patrick Street
Phone: 416-340-0472

Website | Instagram

