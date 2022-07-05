Toronto's Muni Robata serves up an all-you-can-eat weekend brunch
If you’re a sucker for a really good all-you-can-eat deal, this Japanese restaurant in Toronto serves a mouthwatering three-course AYCE special that you’ll find yourself dreaming about.
Stop by Muni Robata on the weekends to get a taste of its all-you-can-eat brunch special full of tantalizing appetizers, entrees and desserts.
Available only on Saturdays and Sundays, the limited-time special offers unlimited appetizers, a shareable Tempura dish, a shareable main course, and a dessert.
Starters include choices like sashimi, nigiri, premium rolls and more.
Mains include delicious eats like grilled suzuki, grilled ribeye, grilled pork ribs and grilled Salmon. For an extra $20, customers can get premium meals like pan-fried U5 giant shrimp, lobster and Australian wagyu.
As for dessert, Muni offers options such as tiramisu, crème brûlée and seasonal fruits.
A minimum of two guests are required for this special, priced at $68 per guest. Check it out before it’s too late!