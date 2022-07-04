Fresh Restaurants has announced the opening of its newest location right in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood.

The plant-based chain continues to push forward with more openings, now marking its eighth location in the Toronto area. The latest spot can be found at 320 Danforth Avenue in Carrot Common.

Customers can stop by and fuel up on plant-forward dishes and even enjoy them on its massive 30-seat patio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fresh Restaurants (@freshrestaurants)

“I feel a very strong connection to the Danforth community and Carrot Common, and being a pioneer with them in Toronto’s vegan community,” said Ruth Tal, founder of Fresh Restaurants.

“A big thank you to all of our team members and our community for getting us to this place in our journey. We’re committed to delivering plant-powered and approachable dishes, contributing positively to the neighbourhoods where we operate. We’re excited to be here on the Danforth. It feels like home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fresh Restaurants (@freshrestaurants)

You might also like: Discover Bar St. Lo in Toronto's St Lawrence district (PHOTOS)

Popular food items at JOEY Restaurants ranked from worst to best

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles opens third location in Toronto

Along with offering lunch options, also available for take out and delivery, the new location will feature a variety of goods from BIPOC and women-led businesses which are hand-picked by Fresh’s Executive Chef, Jennifer Houston.

More openings are on the horizon as Fresh plans to launch its ninth location in York Mills this winter. Come 2023, Fresh on Spadina will head over to The Well, Toronto’s newest development.

Fresh on the Danforth is now open for business.

Fresh

Address: 320 Danforth Avenue

Website | Instagram