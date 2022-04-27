9 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this May

Spring has arrived! Warmer temperatures, sunshine, and fresh blooms mean spring is finally here in Toronto — making it the perfect time to catch Hollywood live and in action right here in the GTA!

Is there anything cooler than spotting a new movie or the next installment of your favourite TV show filming in your hometown? Nothing beats the excitement of knowing that you could turn a corner and catch a glimpse of the cameras rolling when you’re out and about in the city.

From new showstoppers to familiar favourites, here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Toronto this May.

Pretty Hard Cases returns to Toronto this month to film for season three. The series stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore as two female detectives who are total opposites. The two band together to solve crimes as they investigate a gang they have both had their sights set on, and try to put up with one another in the process.

Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole sets up shop in the GTA this month to film its first season. While details surrounding the new series have been under wraps, including casting, we do know that Rabbit Hole will star 24’s Kiefer Sutherland, who will also executive produce the show. Filming for the series will be underway in Toronto until September.

Netflix’s Sex/Life is back on location in the city, filming its second season. The spicy drama-comedy series, starring Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, follows mother and wife, Billie, as she reminisces with a flame from her past who unexpectedly reappears in her life. Sex/Life has been on location since February and will wrap up filming in the city this month.

The CW’s drama In the Dark is currently filming season four in Toronto, and production will wrap up sometime in May. The series is about a young blind woman named Murphy, played by Perry Mattfeld, who lives recklessly, which has proven to get her in trouble from time to time. From crime to missing persons and more, In the Dark has quickly become a fan favourite.

Calling all horror fans — Chucky is back for season 2! I mean, who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the 90s with multiple slasher films?! Chucky is officially back in the city, filming for a brand new season on location in the GTA until the end of August.

Going by its code name of “Ruby Road,” The Handmaid’s Tale is currently filming its fifth season in Toronto. Starring Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bedel, Yvonne Strahovski, and others, the series is based on the bestselling novel by Margaret Atwood and has quite the fan following. Production for season five is expected to wrap up in July.

The drama series Beacon 23 is filming in Toronto this month, with production expected to continue into July. The new series began production for its first season this past April, and the plotline will be a psychological thriller based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel Beacon 23. The series will feature former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Scarborough local Stephan James as the two lead characters living in space.

Titans is on location in Toronto this May to film its fourth season. Starring Minka Kelly, Brenton Thwaites, and Anna Diop, the DC Universe series is about a group of young superheroes who work together to fight crime and evil, led by Nightwing, formerly known as Robin or Batman’s sidekick. Filming is expected to continue into the summer months.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on location in Toronto this May to film. Known as the prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, the new sci-fi series will be on location in the city until sometime in June.