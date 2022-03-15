Star Trek series spotted filming downtown Toronto this week (VIDEOS)
Star Trek fans, rejoice! Cast and crew were spotted filming scenes around the city this week, did you catch sight of them?
Fans were quick to find sets for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pop up around the city. On Sunday, cast and crew were spotted filming a car chase scene and fending off a snowstorm.
Filming Update!#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds is filming a car chase in downtown Toronto today 🖖🎥🎬 https://t.co/rNlH4lNWw0
Filming Update!#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds meets its greatest challenge yet… A Canadian Snow Storm!! 🖖🎥🎬 https://t.co/zepZJf4ehC
On Monday, Yonge-Dundas Square was graced by the presence of Paul Wesley, of Vampire Diaries fame.
Videos of Wesley shooting a scene with Christina Chong for Star Trek were quickly uploaded to TikTok and Twitter.
@azizsyawash Idk why the extras were cheesed at me recording 😭 #startrek #toronto #school #paulwesley #vampirediaries #toronto ♬ original sound – 00
Some lucky fans even got a picture with Wesley. What a treat on your walk to school!
@savvvyyyyd ACCIDENTALLY MET THE LOVE OF MY LIFE TODAY @Paul Wesley ❤️#paulwesley #toronto #tvd #teamstefansalvatore #meetingpaulwesley #paulwesleyclosefriends ♬ Good Day – Nappy Roots
It’s not the only film being shot in Toronto right now. Downtown was busy yesterday as DC’s Titans resumed filming.
Filming Update!#DCTitans had a busy day filming in the downtown business area! 🦇🎥🎬 https://t.co/p6piraYGuW
Grab your cameras and keep your eyes peeled for celebs!