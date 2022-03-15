Star Trek series spotted filming downtown Toronto this week (VIDEOS)

Star Trek fans, rejoice! Cast and crew were spotted filming scenes around the city this week, did you catch sight of them?

Fans were quick to find sets for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pop up around the city. On Sunday, cast and crew were spotted filming a car chase scene and fending off a snowstorm.

Filming Update!#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds is filming a car chase in downtown Toronto today 🖖🎥🎬 https://t.co/rNlH4lNWw0 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 13, 2022

Filming Update!#StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds meets its greatest challenge yet… A Canadian Snow Storm!! 🖖🎥🎬 https://t.co/zepZJf4ehC — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 14, 2022

On Monday, Yonge-Dundas Square was graced by the presence of Paul Wesley, of Vampire Diaries fame.

Videos of Wesley shooting a scene with Christina Chong for Star Trek were quickly uploaded to TikTok and Twitter.

Some lucky fans even got a picture with Wesley. What a treat on your walk to school!

It’s not the only film being shot in Toronto right now. Downtown was busy yesterday as DC’s Titans resumed filming.

Filming Update!#DCTitans had a busy day filming in the downtown business area! 🦇🎥🎬 https://t.co/p6piraYGuW — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) March 15, 2022

Grab your cameras and keep your eyes peeled for celebs!