Tegan and Sara-inspired series "High School" is filming in Calgary and looking for extras

Alberta’s film industry continues to grow, and it brings a plethora of opportunities, whether you want to be behind the camera or in front of it.

The latest Alberta-shot series offers a chance to be a paid extra on the upcoming Amazon series High School, inspired by alt-pop duo and Calgary natives Tegan and Sara Quin.

The series is searching for background actors aged 17 to 21 to play high school students, along with adults of any age.

A Facebook post shared by Keep Alberta Rolling on April 16 says that the roles are all paid positions, and all races, ethnicities, and abilities are welcome and needed.

Keep Alberta Rolling helps showcase the benefits and potential of the Alberta screen industry and promote Alberta initiatives, such as the production of High School filming right here in our province.

High School is set in Calgary circa 1995, a coming of age story based on the high school experience of musicians Tegan and Sara Quin. It began filming in the city in March 2022.

If you’re a Tegan and Sara fan or a hopeful actor – or even better, both – you’re going to want to apply for one of these background extra roles ASAP.

Keep Alberta Rolling says that those interested in being in the series can send a picture of themselves (no selfies please – keep it professional!), along with their name, age, and the date they’re available to [email protected].

If you’re under 18, no sweat: you can still apply, but a legal parent or guardian must submit the requested information on your behalf.

The series stars TikToker twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland in their debut roles, alongside Cobie Smulders (best known for her role as Robin in How I Met Your Mother) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Marriage Story), according to IMDb.

The show is based on a 2019 memoir of the same name, penned by Tegan and Sara. It will play exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service.

High School joins the ranks of a number of other projects currently filming or just wrapped in Alberta, including the upcoming HBO series The Last of Us, season two of Joe Pickett, and Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield.