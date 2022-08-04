13 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto in August

Hello August!

A new month means some brand new productions setting up shop right here in Toronto. It seems Hollywood is taking the streets of Toronto by storm lately, and there’s lots of brand new productions and familiar favourites filming throughout the GTA.

From Workin’ Moms and Chucky, to new series like Rabbit Hole and Gray — don’t miss out on all the action happening on the streets of TO right now.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Toronto this August.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! begins filming in Toronto this month, and brings none other than Adam Sandler into the city. Sandler has been spotted with fans in the city already, taking selfies and wandering the streets of downtown.

While there haven’t been many details released just yet surrounding the film, we do know that it will be based around the popular novel by Fiona Rosenbloo. It has been confirmed that Sandler’s wife Jackie and his daughters, Sunny and Sadie, will also co-star in the movie.

Fellow Travelers – Season 1

Fellow Travelers will begin filming in the Toronto area this August. The new historical series will be based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon, and follows a romance between two men, played by Matt Bomer and Johnathan Bailey, set in the 1950s. Filming will be underway in the city until December.

Chucky – Season 2

Calling all horror fans! Chucky is back for season two. I mean, who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the ’90s with multiple slasher films?!

Also going by its working name of “Songbird!” Chucky is officially back in the city filming for a brand new season, and is on location in the GTA until the end of August.

Back in June, Jennifer Tilley, known for her role as Tiffany Valentine in Bride of Chucky, was spotted en route to Toronto with none other than Chucky himself! She will reprise her role in the new series and will be in Toronto filming throughout the summer months.

The Horror of Dolores Roach – Season 1

Amazon’s The Horror of Dolores Roach is filming around the GTA and Hamilton, with production expected to continue until the end of August. Starring Justina Machado as the lead character, Dolores, the new series will be based around the popular Gimlet Media podcast and written and directed by the podcast creator, Aaron Mark.

The plot line will follow Dolores, who gets released from prison after serving 16 years only to find her world turned upside down when her old NYC neighbourhood is not at all how she remembers it.

Workin’ Moms – Season 7

Workin’ Moms returned to the city this past June to film its seventh season. The series is set in Toronto and has always been filmed here season after season, showcasing many TO sights and neighbourhoods like the waterfront, Leslieville, and the Beaches.

The comedy series is created by and stars Catherine Reitman who lives in Lawrence Park with her husband and co-star Philip Sternberg. Workin’ Moms follows a group of close-knit friends and working mothers trying to balance it all. It will be on location in Toronto until September.

Gray – Season 1

New series Gray will begin filming in the city this month. The series stars Patricia Clarkson as Cornelia Gray, a CIA spy who has spent the last 20 years in hiding. Additional casting has not been announced yet, and while there have not been many details released around the show, we do know filming began in June in Toronto and will continue into August.

Robyn Hood – Season 1

Global’s Robyn Hood is filming in the city this month, with production continuing into September. The new original series will be a revamp of the classic Robin Hood tale with a total twist. It follows rapper Robyn Loxley, played by Jessye Romeo, and her hip-hop band, The Hood, as they try to overcome injustices and equality in the town of New Nottingham.

Rabbit Hole – Season 1

Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole is in downtown Toronto to film its very first season. While details surrounding the series have been under wraps, we do know that Rabbit Hole stars 24’s Kiefer Sutherland, who will also executive produce the show.

Being referred to as “Kiefermania” on Twitter, filming has been spotted all over the city, from the Royal York, to Shangri-La Toronto, to Yonge-Dundas Square. Even Sutherland himself has been spotted in action multiple times. Filming for Rabbit Hole will be underway in Toronto until September.

Utap – Season 1

A new Netflix series going by the working name of Utap is currently filming in the GTA, bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger to town. The spy series will be Schwarzenegger’s first major television role and is said to be based on the 1994 movie True Lies, which he starred in alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. Filming for the new series will wrap up by the end of the month.

Schwarzenegger has already been spotted around downtown riding his bicycle and dining out at a restaurant — so make sure to keep an eye out for him.

Pretty Hard Cases – Season 3

Pretty Hard Cases is filming its third season in Toronto this month. The series stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore as two female detectives who are total opposites. The two band together to solve crimes as they investigate a gang they have both had their sights set on, and try to put up with one another in the process. Filming will take place throughout August.

Glamorous – Season 1

Glamorous will be in the GTA this month to film its first season. While the show’s pilot was shot back in 2019, in the end, the CW decided to not move forward and cancelled the series. In 2022, Netflix picked it up with production in Toronto having started last month and will continue into November.

New Girl’s Damon Wayans Jr. and Jordon Nardino are executive producers on the new series, starring Ben J. Pierce aka Miss Benny. The plot line is said to be about a gender-nonconforming queer man who lands the job of his dreams at a cosmetics company.

Beacon 23 – Season 2

This August, drama series Beacon 23 begins filming its second season in Toronto after just wrapping season one in July. The new series began production for its first season back in April, and was quickly renewed for another.

It’s a psychological thriller based on Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel of the same name. The series will feature former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Scarborough local Stephan James as the two lead characters living in space.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 16

This past June the long-running series Murdoch Mysteries returned to Toronto for its 16th season, and production is expected to continue into 2023. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.