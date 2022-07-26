After what seems like a tour of sightings in the GTA as of late, comedy icon Adam Sandler was spotted yet again — this time, in Guelph, Ontario.

Filming his new Netflix project, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, Sandler has been the talk of the town as he’s made appearances all over Toronto this summer.

From neighbourhood basketball courts, to family ice cream parlours, children and adults alike have taken selfies with the down-to-earth movie star.

On Sunday night, Sandler was seen enjoying a meal at Milestones in Guelph, and naturally, fans had to flock over to capture the moment.

Brad Clarke, a staff member at the Milestones location Sandler visited, posted about the star on a local Facebook group.

“I guess Adam enjoyed us at Milestones so much Sunday night,” Clarke wrote. “This is a photo of him with the staff last night!! Just can’t get enough of us I guess what a great guy!”

The Uncut Gems actor has been more than willing to stop and engage with fans during his trip to Canada, seamlessly blending in with locals wherever he goes.

Another Guelph resident also posted a couple of photos he approached the star for.

Sandler is set to film in the Elora Quarry Conservation Area next, and is scheduled to wrap up filming in Ontario in mid-August, so keep your eyes peeled for the next sighting while you can!