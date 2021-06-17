Toronto restaurant giving away free pizza and gelato all day

In celebration of reopening its patio, Motorino Enoteca is giving away free pizza and gelato all day on Thursday.

The Italian restaurant will be giving away their delicious freebies from their food Vespas. They’re located at 466 Adelaide East and will be handing out the free pizza and gelato on June 17.

Their patio can fit up to 60 people under the current provincial regulations. They will have live music and entertainment all day to keep the day rolling.

On Friday, June 11, Ontario’s restaurant patios got the green light to reopen and welcome guests back after months of closure.

A few even opened their patios as the clock struck midnight.

As for Motorino Enoteca, they are hosting their grand opening on Thursday and will be giving out the freebies starting at 12 pm.