Most Toronto beaches are currently safe for swimming

As we head into the last long weekend of summer, it’s good to note that as of Friday morning, almost all of Toronto’s beaches are safe for swimming.

According to the City of Toronto, only Bluffer’s Beach Park is currently “unsafe to swim.”

The City of Toronto posted the water quality advisories to its website just after 9 am on Friday. The water is checked daily, and the City will turn the beach’s online icon green again when it’s safe to swim.

“Swimming is not recommended during and after storms, floods, or heavy rainfall. Cloudy water can be an indicator of high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to human health,” the City said on its website.

Those looking to cool off from the heat can still go swimming at all Toronto’s other beaches, where water quality testing indicates the lake is safe to swim in.

Beaches safe to swim at include Woodbine Beach, Sunnyside Beach, Cherry Beach, Ward’s Island Beach, Hanlan’s Point, and Centre Island Beach.

Alternatively, you can book a spot at a city pool, some of which will be open past Labour Day weekend.