These 9 outdoor Toronto pools will be open past Labour Day

The City of Toronto will be keeping nine of its outdoor pools open past Labour Day, when they generally close them down.

According to Mayor John Tory, these pools will stay open until Sunday, September 19.

At this time, all the City’s outdoor pools will be open this Labour Day long weekend.

The nine outdoor pools that will remain open beyond Sunday, September 5 are:

• Alex Duff Memorial Pool – 779 Crawford St.

• Heron Park Community Centre – 292 Manse Rd.

• Grandravine Community Recreation Centre – 23 Grandravine Dr.

• McGregor Park Community Centre – 2231 Lawrence Ave. E.

• Monarch Park Pool – 115 Felstead Ave.

• Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool – 59 Forest Manor Rd.

• Pine Point Outdoor Pool – 15 Grierson Rd.

• Sunnyside/Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool – 1755 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

• West Mall Outdoor Pool – 380 The West Mall

These nine pools will be open for regular summer hours on Monday, September 6 (Labour Day) as well as September 7 and 8:

• 10:30 am to noon for locations that offer lane swim

• Noon to 8 pm for leisure swim at all locations

September 9 to 18 extended summer season hours of operation:

• Weekdays 4 to 8 pm for leisure swim at all locations

• Weekends 10:30 am to noon for locations that offer lane swim and noon to 8 pm for leisure swim at all locations.

On Sunday, September 19, these pools will close for the season at 4 pm

“We’ve worked to extend the outdoor pool season this year. This extension recognizes the new start of the school year for children throughout Toronto,” said Tory.

“I encourage Torontonians to take the opportunity to get out and continue to soak up summer this long weekend at all the City’s outdoor pools.”

The City says in order to allow for physical distancing due to COVID-19, the capacity at outdoor pools is reduced.

Swimmers will be limited to 45-minute sessions to allow for cleaning.

Reservations for 45-minute leisure or lane swim sessions must be made in advance online.