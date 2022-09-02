5 of the most affordable homes that sold in the GTA in August (PHOTOS)

The average selling price of a condo in the Greater Toronto Area hit $711,321 in August — an annual increase of 3.6% — but the property type remains the least expensive in the region.

In fact, five of the most affordable homes that sold in the GTA last month are condos. From bachelor units to two bedrooms, they’re all move-in ready and most have parking.

Compiled by real estate agency Zoocasa, the condos all sold for less than $450,000 — some even sold below the listed price. Check them out below.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 parking space

The cheapest home that sold in the GTA last month is a renovated ground-floor condo in Brampton. The unit features ensuite laundry while the building backs onto a scenic ravine. It took just six days to sell and fetched $4,000 under the listed price.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

No parking

Located in a boutique art deco-style building near Yonge and Eglinton, this bright, open-concept unit evokes a “vintage New York apartment vibe.” It spent 25 days on the market and sold for $10,000 under asking.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

1 parking space

Located in Bedford Park, this “well-sized” unit features a large cedar closet, crown mouldings, and parquet floors, while the oversized balcony offers tree-lined views. The unit sold for $5,100 over the listed price in just four days.

4. 427 – 31 Tippett Road | $413,000 0 bedrooms

1 bathroom

No parking Situated near Wilson Avenue and Allen Road in North York, this bachelor unit features a Juliette balcony, stainless steel appliances, and in-suite laundry. It sold for $11,900 under asking after 17 days on the market.