A Look Inside: $8.9M condo above The Hazleton Hotel

A recently listed Toronto condo is the perfect place to live out your Eloise-inspired dreams.

Billed as Toronto’s “most exclusive residence,” unit 602 at 118 Yorkville Avenue is located above The Hazleton Hotel.

Residents enjoy all the luxuries of the hotel, including a 24/7 concierge and valet, 24-hour room service, health club and spa, two-storey infinity pool, and screening room.

ONE Restaurant, with its perfect people-watching patio, is just downstairs as well.

A private elevator whisks you up to the stunning Colette Van De Thillart-designed space. At a sprawling 4,238 square feet, it’s bigger than most detached homes in the downtown core.

With 10-foot ceilings, wide-plank walnut hardwood floors, crown mouldings, and three terraces, the home exudes “elegance and grandeur.”

The foyer, draped in green geometric wallpaper, leads into the formal living room wherein floor-to-ceiling windows offer views of the Yorkville streets below.

The kitchen features gorgeous green marble countertops, a large centre island, and an inlay fridge. It’s combined with the family room, which walks out to one of the terraces.

The kitchen includes a breakfast area, and there’s a formal dining room as well.

The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary suite features both a seven-piece ensuite and a four-piece ensuite, as well as his and hers walk-in closets.

The walnut-panelled library, which walks out to another terrace, can be converted into a third bedroom with a five-piece ensuite.

Unsurprisingly, luxury hotel living does not come cheap; unit 602 is currently on the market for $8,990,000. It was most recently up for sale in November 2021, but the $9,880,000 price tag failed to attract a buyer.

The last time the home actually changed hands was in 2019. Listed at $7,498,000, it spent nearly a year on the market before selling for $6,350,000.

Check out the full listing here. Or save a few million dollars and book a room at The Hazleton instead.