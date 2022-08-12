Heritage Toronto frat house transformed into boutique condos (PHOTOS)

A former University of Toronto frat house has been transformed into a trio of stunning condominiums.

Located at 85 Bedford Road, the 9,000-square-foot heritage home has been completely reimagined and restored by interior designer Dee Dee Taylor of Taylor Hannah Architect.

The penthouse unit is set to hit the market come September, represented by Andy Taylor and Jodi Allen of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, for $7,950,000.

“It’s an incredible opportunity,” Andy told Daily Hive.

“We’ve seen frat houses turned into single-family homes before, but to take a large, historic residence and turn it into three of the best suites in the city? This is truly unique.”

Situated near Yorkville, the triplex is a “breathtaking addition to the neighbourhood.” Equinox, Whole Foods, and myriad bars and restaurants are just steps away.

Featuring soaring ceilings, luxurious finishes, unique architectural details, and spacious layouts, each condo is “truly luxurious,” Andy said.

They all boast three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and three underground parking spaces, as well as a gourmet kitchen, a balcony, and ensuite laundry.

“Each unit has a completely different feel,” Dee Dee told Daily Hive. “They’re all half old Victorian mansion and half contemporary intervention.”

Exuding modern traditionalism, the first-floor unit features a bronzed kitchen island with seamless cabinets, a marble fireplace, and chevron flooring. The unit is so remarkable that Dee Dee plans to live in it herself.

A floating black steel staircase, clad in granite, carries you to the upper units. It’s accompanied by a sculptural chandelier designed by Zak Ridgely that cascades from the third floor to the lower level.

The second-floor unit oozes Belgian modern — all travertine, light oak, and grey tones.

Dee Dee describes the sprawling penthouse as contemporary luxury — the 2,700-square-foot space is awash in rich mahoganies, soft greys, and soothing porcelains.

It also features a private rooftop terrace, designed by Toronto-based landscape architect Ron Hollbrook, that comes complete with heated floors and a full outdoor kitchen.

“There you dance in the treetops of the Annex,” Dee Dee said. “It’s truly magical.”

The unit is not being sold furnished, but the buyer will have the option to purchase a furnishing package.

“It’s quite something,” Andy said. “The views, the light, it’s a great space. Everything has been done to perfection.”

“People are going to be wowed when they go into the space.”

The full listing will be available here in early September.