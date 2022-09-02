Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

5 of the most expensive homes that sold in Toronto in August (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Sep 2 2022, 4:23 pm
5 of the most expensive homes that sold in Toronto in August (PHOTOS)
50 Fifeshire Road/Hammond International Properties

Seeing homes sell under asking has become an increasingly common occurrence in Toronto as the city’s housing market edges into buyer’s territory.

In fact, five of the priciest properties that changed hands in Toronto last month sold below the listed price.

Compiled by real estate agency Zoocasa, the homes still fetched upwards of $6,000,000, but some were listed for upwards of $1,000,000 more. Check them out below.

1. 50 Fifeshire Road | $9,680,000

Hammond International Properties

Hammond International Properties

Hammond International Properties

Hammond International Properties

  • five bedrooms
  • 10 bathrooms
  • eight parking spaces

The most expensive home that sold in the GTA last month is a classic “chateau-style home of the grandest proportions.” Located in Toronto’s St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, the “esteemed manor” sold for $1,700,000 under asking after 15 days on the market.

2. 16 Hedgewood Road | $8,550,000

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

  • five bedrooms
  • nine bathrooms
  • 16 parking spaces

Another “chateau estate,” this Hoggs Hollow home sits on an expansive lot that offers unparalleled privacy and tranquillity. Billed as an “extraordinary retreat for all four seasons,” it took one month to sell, fetching $645,000 under the listed price.

3. 43 Kimbark Boulevard | $7,150,000

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty

  • four bedrooms
  • seven bathrooms
  • eight parking spaces

Situated on nearly one acre of park-like grounds, this Caribou Park mansion provides “country living in the city.” Built circa 1900, the unique home still has original stained glass windows. After four weeks on the market, it sold for $650,000 under asking.

4. 25 Dempsey Crescent | $6,450,000

Nancy Saedi Luxury Homes

Nancy Saedi Luxury Homes

Nancy Saedi Luxury Homes

Nancy Saedi Luxury Homes

  • five bedrooms
  • nine bathrooms
  • 12 parking spaces

Another St. Andrew-Windfields estate, this “stunning stone masterpiece” sits on a sprawling pie-shaped lot. The one-of-a-kind property was designed by David Woodbridge and features modern influences. It sold for $549,000 below the listed price after 27 days on the market.

5. 31 Vernham Court | $6,160,000

RE/MAX West Realty

RE/MAX West Realty

RE/MAX West Realty

RE/MAX West Realty

  • five bedrooms
  • eight bathrooms
  • seven parking spaces

Yet a third St. Andrew-Windfields home rounds out the most expensive homes sold in the city last month. Located on a private cul-de-sac, the home features a graceful foyer, intricate ceilings, and lush landscaped gardens. After seven weeks, the home sold for $420,000 under asking.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.