5 of the most expensive homes that sold in Toronto in August (PHOTOS)
Seeing homes sell under asking has become an increasingly common occurrence in Toronto as the city’s housing market edges into buyer’s territory.
In fact, five of the priciest properties that changed hands in Toronto last month sold below the listed price.
Compiled by real estate agency Zoocasa, the homes still fetched upwards of $6,000,000, but some were listed for upwards of $1,000,000 more. Check them out below.
1. 50 Fifeshire Road | $9,680,000
- five bedrooms
- 10 bathrooms
- eight parking spaces
The most expensive home that sold in the GTA last month is a classic “chateau-style home of the grandest proportions.” Located in Toronto’s St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, the “esteemed manor” sold for $1,700,000 under asking after 15 days on the market.
2. 16 Hedgewood Road | $8,550,000
- five bedrooms
- nine bathrooms
- 16 parking spaces
Another “chateau estate,” this Hoggs Hollow home sits on an expansive lot that offers unparalleled privacy and tranquillity. Billed as an “extraordinary retreat for all four seasons,” it took one month to sell, fetching $645,000 under the listed price.
- You might also like:
- Toronto just had its worst deterioration of housing affordability in 41 years
- Two-storey Toronto penthouse sells for $710K under asking (PHOTOS)
- Doug Ford's Etobicoke home just sold for nearly $500K under asking
3. 43 Kimbark Boulevard | $7,150,000
- four bedrooms
- seven bathrooms
- eight parking spaces
Situated on nearly one acre of park-like grounds, this Caribou Park mansion provides “country living in the city.” Built circa 1900, the unique home still has original stained glass windows. After four weeks on the market, it sold for $650,000 under asking.
4. 25 Dempsey Crescent | $6,450,000
- five bedrooms
- nine bathrooms
- 12 parking spaces
Another St. Andrew-Windfields estate, this “stunning stone masterpiece” sits on a sprawling pie-shaped lot. The one-of-a-kind property was designed by David Woodbridge and features modern influences. It sold for $549,000 below the listed price after 27 days on the market.
5. 31 Vernham Court | $6,160,000
- five bedrooms
- eight bathrooms
- seven parking spaces
Yet a third St. Andrew-Windfields home rounds out the most expensive homes sold in the city last month. Located on a private cul-de-sac, the home features a graceful foyer, intricate ceilings, and lush landscaped gardens. After seven weeks, the home sold for $420,000 under asking.