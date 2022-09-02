5 of the most expensive homes that sold in Toronto in August (PHOTOS)

Seeing homes sell under asking has become an increasingly common occurrence in Toronto as the city’s housing market edges into buyer’s territory.

In fact, five of the priciest properties that changed hands in Toronto last month sold below the listed price.

Compiled by real estate agency Zoocasa, the homes still fetched upwards of $6,000,000, but some were listed for upwards of $1,000,000 more. Check them out below.

five bedrooms

10 bathrooms

eight parking spaces

The most expensive home that sold in the GTA last month is a classic “chateau-style home of the grandest proportions.” Located in Toronto’s St. Andrew-Windfields neighbourhood, the “esteemed manor” sold for $1,700,000 under asking after 15 days on the market.

five bedrooms

nine bathrooms

16 parking spaces

Another “chateau estate,” this Hoggs Hollow home sits on an expansive lot that offers unparalleled privacy and tranquillity. Billed as an “extraordinary retreat for all four seasons,” it took one month to sell, fetching $645,000 under the listed price.

four bedrooms

seven bathrooms

eight parking spaces

Situated on nearly one acre of park-like grounds, this Caribou Park mansion provides “country living in the city.” Built circa 1900, the unique home still has original stained glass windows. After four weeks on the market, it sold for $650,000 under asking.

five bedrooms

nine bathrooms

12 parking spaces

Another St. Andrew-Windfields estate, this “stunning stone masterpiece” sits on a sprawling pie-shaped lot. The one-of-a-kind property was designed by David Woodbridge and features modern influences. It sold for $549,000 below the listed price after 27 days on the market.

five bedrooms

eight bathrooms

seven parking spaces

Yet a third St. Andrew-Windfields home rounds out the most expensive homes sold in the city last month. Located on a private cul-de-sac, the home features a graceful foyer, intricate ceilings, and lush landscaped gardens. After seven weeks, the home sold for $420,000 under asking.