This tiny Ontario town may be your best bet for spotting the northern lights

The northern lights, otherwise known as aurora borealis, are a natural phenomenon many hope to see within their lifetime, and we’re lucky enough to get the opportunity to spot them right here in Ontario — if the conditions are right.

Although it’s quite the trek to get to, one of the best places to see northern lights is in a tiny town called Moosonee, one of Ontario’s northernmost communities.

Considered to be the “Gateway to the Arctic,” Moosonee is home to Ontario’s only saltwater port. The town also has no road access, so you’ll have to arrive either by train or plane.

While it may initially sound less than fun, the train ride option is actually an epic adventure, where you’ll hop aboard Ontario Northland’s Polar Bear Express in Cochrane before winding through Boreal forests and past rushing rivers before arriving in Moosonee.

Moosonee was once the site of a fur trading post that was established in 1903 that once rivalled the Hudson’s Bay Company. Today, it’s home to a small population of around 2000 people.

The town attracts outdoor lovers and adventurers all year round. You can explore Tidewater Provincial Park for hiking, fishing, and paddling, or go on a guided tour of the Moose River (you might even spot seals or beluga whales here!).

While it’s not particularly far north (it’s around the same latitude as Saskatoon and Calgary), seeing the northern lights is a common occurrence here, due to its isolation from lack of road access, low population and human footprint, and minimal artificial lighting.

As the northern lights are notoriously unpredictable, you should plan to stay several nights to increase your odds of spotting them. There are several accommodation offerings in town, including the Moosonee Lilypad or Super 8 by Wyndham.

It’s also best to plan your visit between January and March, which typically have the longest nights allowing for prime viewing of one of nature’s most beautiful phenomenons.