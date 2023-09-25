Aurora borealis illuminated the night sky across the Northern Hemisphere on Sunday night, including a dazzling show witnessed right here in Ontario.

The US National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a Geomagnetic Storm Warning for Sunday night, with an intense coronal mass ejection (CME) raising the likelihood of Northern Lights sightings across northern latitudes.

Sunday night’s solar storm was the third such event in what has been a very busy week of geomagnetic storm activity, with storms on September 18, 19, and 24. Sunday’s geomagnetic event also marks the second time Northern Lights have lit up skies over Ontario in the past week following the aforementioned Sept. 18 solar storm.

Photos from last night show colourful auroras dancing over locations like Port Elgin, Ontario.

Last night, the Northern Lights threw a dance party over Lake Huron and the Port Elgin Harbour in Ontario, Canada // Sept 25, 12:45am #northernlights #aurora #auroraborealis #onwx #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/1iiV7WUspd — Scott Rock (@scottrockphoto) September 25, 2023

Viewers along the eastern shores of Lake Superior were treated to otherworldly views of pink and green light reflecting off the water.

Just had one of the best nights of my life as I was gifted this UNBELIEVABLE aurora display which moved overhead for quite some time near Montreal River Harbour on Lake Superior! The show was most intense just after 10PM. Here’s a few BOC shots for now…#aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/0cORvpyqBS — David Piano (@ONwxchaser) September 25, 2023

The sky over the small town of Arden, Ontario, was similarly colourful.

Residents of Colpoy’s Bay, near Wiarton, witnessed impressive columns of light shimmering over the Bruce Peninsula.

The rare sight (maybe not so rare this past week) had photographers sharing multiple shots of the shifting colours.

Typically restricted to far-northern latitudes, Sunday night’s solar storm saw lights illuminate the night sky as far south as Virginia.

The latest solar storm comes amid a particularly active year for Northern Lights sightings in Ontario. Before Sunday night, the previous Monday’s display followed some impressive viewings following solar storms in February and March.