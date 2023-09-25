NewsWeatherScience

Northern lights danced across Ontario sky last night during huge solar storm

Jack Landau
|
Sep 25 2023, 4:20 pm
Ross Ellet/Shutterstock

Aurora borealis illuminated the night sky across the Northern Hemisphere on Sunday night, including a dazzling show witnessed right here in Ontario.

The US National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a Geomagnetic Storm Warning for Sunday night, with an intense coronal mass ejection (CME) raising the likelihood of Northern Lights sightings across northern latitudes.

Sunday night’s solar storm was the third such event in what has been a very busy week of geomagnetic storm activity, with storms on September 18, 19, and 24. Sunday’s geomagnetic event also marks the second time Northern Lights have lit up skies over Ontario in the past week following the aforementioned Sept. 18 solar storm.

Photos from last night show colourful auroras dancing over locations like Port Elgin, Ontario.

Viewers along the eastern shores of Lake Superior were treated to otherworldly views of pink and green light reflecting off the water.

The sky over the small town of Arden, Ontario, was similarly colourful.

Residents of Colpoy’s Bay, near Wiarton, witnessed impressive columns of light shimmering over the Bruce Peninsula.

The rare sight (maybe not so rare this past week) had photographers sharing multiple shots of the shifting colours.

Typically restricted to far-northern latitudes, Sunday night’s solar storm saw lights illuminate the night sky as far south as Virginia.

The latest solar storm comes amid a particularly active year for Northern Lights sightings in Ontario. Before Sunday night, the previous Monday’s display followed some impressive viewings following solar storms in February and March.

