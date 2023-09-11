You can take a magical hot air balloon ride to see fall colours in Ontario

Fall colours will soon start appearing in Ontario and what’s a more magical way to see the foliage than from above in a hot air balloon ride?

Just over a 1.5-hour drive from Toronto, you can hop on this epic excursion offered in both Kitchener-Waterloo region and St. Jacobs Village, or take a road trip east to Ottawa.

Operated by Sundance Balloons, the tour will bring you over stunning views of Southern Ontario, including a sparkling lake and the rolling countryside.

You can choose between a sunrise or sunset sightseeing trip (they both last approximately one hour).

The balloon will then bring you up, giving you a view from just above the treetops to over 2,500 feet in the air.

Sundance Balloons offers hot air balloon tours between May and October and rides are dependent on weather conditions.

Prices range from $275 to $345 per person and can be booked directly on the Sundance Balloons website.