10 road trips in Ontario for breathtaking views of fall colours (PHOTOS)

Fall road trips in Ontario make for some incredibly scenic drives to see the changing of the leaves. And with so much beautiful countryside and forests throughout the province, you don’t have to go far for vibrant autumn views.

Remember to check the Fall Colour Report before you head out for anticipated peak times at provincial parks in order to get the most out of your trip.

Here are some of the most breathtaking road trips you could take this fall in Ontario.

Frontenac County

Visit the charming village of Gananoque, which is known as the gateway to the Thousand Islands. There’s also a skydeck tower for an incredible view of the archipelagos and the St. Lawrence River. For even more leaf-peeping, stop by one of the parks in the area, including Sharbot Lake, Bon Echo and Frontenac Provincial Park.

Blue Mountain

This area is especially beautiful in the fall with its rolling hills of rich colours, offset by the blue waters of the Georgian Bay. Explore crevice caves along the Duncan Escarpment, walk the longest suspension bridge in southern Ontario, unwind at Scandinave Spa or take in the autumn colours on a forest coaster.

Norfolk County

Though most commonly known for its many beaches, including Long Point, Turkey Point and Port Dover, Norfolk County also has a lot to offer this time of year. The area is superb for fall colour viewing with the largest area of wetlands and woodlands in Southern Ontario. There are also a good number of wineries and breweries in the area.

Bay of Quinte

This area is home to a 30-foot (nine-metre) high lookout tower where you can admire the colours of autumn. Throw in a 386-kilometre waterway, more than 20 conservation areas, as well as a bunch of craft breweries and cideries, and you’ve got the makings for a perfect fall road trip.

Muskoka

This top-tier cottage country destination spans nearly 6,500 square kilometres. Home to spectacular lookouts, the famous Cranberry Plunge, a number of waterfalls, and close to Algonquin Provincial Park, there’s so much natural beauty to explore.

Bruce Peninsula

This section of the Niagara Escarpment is a favourite, with two national parks, several natural reserves and incredible natural beauty. Visit Tobermory, where you’ll find ancient forests and shipwrecks, or head over to the small port village of Lion’s Head, which is surrounded by limestone cliffs.

Sault Ste. Marie

Just cause you won’t be able to take the train tour through the Agawa Canyon this fall doesn’t mean you won’t be able to see some northern fall foliage for yourself. While you’re in the area, drive the rugged coastline stretch of the Trans-Canada that passes directly through Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Niagara wine country

The Niagara Region is home to charming villages such as Jordan, Lincoln, Beamsville and Niagara-on-the-Lake. Not to mention, many world-class wineries. There’s also a beautiful nature reserve, a viewing platform and boardwalk near river rapids, and of course, the majestic Falls, which will all be even more incredible surrounded by fall colours.

Killarney

Here you’ll find a pristine provincial park that was beautiful enough to inspire the Group of Seven artists. Featuring incredible lookouts like the Crack, shimmering lakes and the La Cloche Mountains, it’ll come as no surprise that the rugged landscape of Killarney is always a fall favourite.

Ouimet Canyon

Although it’s quite a drive to this massive canyon gorge in Dorion, the fall colours (which are already at their peak) make it worth it. The provincial park boasts trails and boardwalks through the canyon. Further along, you’ll find Canada’s longest suspension bridge at Eagle Canyon.

If you head out on a road trip, make sure to be respectful during any stops on the road. Pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.