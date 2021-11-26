Mississauga wedding ceremony, reception flagged for COVID-19 exposure

Peel Region Public Health is warning anyone who attended a wedding ceremony and reception in Mississauga last week that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health unit is asking anyone who attended the National Banquet Halls, located at 7355 Torbram Road, between 6 pm on November 17 and 1 am on November 18 to get tested.

Those present at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Malton, located at 7280 Airport Road, between 9:30 am and 2 pm on November 20 are also advised to seek testing.

The guidance applies to all guests, regardless of their vaccination status.

“All individuals, even if fully vaccinated, must isolate until November 30th, even if they receive a negative test result,” Peel Public Health said.

Anyone seeking testing related to either of the aforementioned exposures should reference outbreak number 2253-2021-51094.

