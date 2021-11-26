Ontario reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

Ontario reported 927 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and six new deaths.

One of the deaths reported was from a previous month.

The seven-day rolling average is 710. Of the new cases, 129 are in Toronto.

Most new infections continue to be within unvaccinated individuals. Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 494 of today’s cases are unvaccinated or people who have not been fully vaccinated. In addition, 55 cases have an unknown vaccination status.

— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 26, 2021

Across Ontario, 268 people are hospitalized. Of those, 221 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 47 are fully vaccinated.

There are 140 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 10 having received a full course of vaccine.

The province has administered 22,865,543 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, nearly 89.2% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 86.2% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 615,197 COVID-19 infections and 9,991 deaths.

The Public Health Agency of Canada recently changed their masking guidelines, and acknowledged that COVID-19 is airborne. They are encouraging Canadians to opt for medical masks instead of cloth masks.