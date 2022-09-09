An adult entertainment venue in Mississauga has been ordered to temporarily close after a recent string of violence.

Her nightclub (also known as Entice Ultra Club) at 1325 Eglinton Avenue East had its business licence suspended by the City of Mississauga this week. It’s ordered to close from September 9 until September 22 at noon.

According to Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the suspension was ordered because of the risk to public safety.

Most recently, Peel police responded to a shooting in the nightclub’s parking lot where one man was critically injured and a stray bullet went through the window of a restaurant in the same plaza.

UPDATE:

-Clarifying that the shooting took place in the parking lot area of HER nightclub

– 1 stray bullet went through front window of a restaurant in the same plaza, no one inside

– No other victims have been identified

– Pls contact 12CIB 905-453-2121 x1233 with any info — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 4, 2022

“Gun and gang violence has no place in our city and threatens the lives of not only those involved but the safety of innocent bystanders who may find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said in a statement.

Crombie said Peel police have responded to more than two dozen incidents in and near the nightclub that involve illegal guns, gangs, drugs, and “disorderly behaviour.”

“This behaviour has become so concerning that they recently issued a public safety alert urging people not to attend this establishment. I ask residents to continue to heed this advice and urge the owners to comply with this suspension.”

Mike Foley, director of enforcement with the City of Mississagua, said the club must cease operations and comply with conditions in order to keep its adult entertainment and eatery operating licence.

Daily Hive has reached out to Her nightclub for comment but has not yet heard back.