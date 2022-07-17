Shooting at popular Toronto nightclub leaves two with "life-threatening injuries"

A shooting inside a popular Downtown Toronto nightclub has left two people with life-threatening injuries.

At 3:33 am on Sunday morning, Toronto Police received reports of a shooting inside a nightclub in the city’s King Street West and Bathurst Street area.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the EFS Social Club, a popular destination for major celebrities such as Drake, football legend Ronaldinho, and rapper Young M.A, who performed at the venue in May.

An investigation is underway, and two individuals — a man and a woman — have been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

SHOOTING:

King St W & Bathurst St

– call came in at 3:33 a.m.

– reports of people shot inside a night club

– police o/s

– officers located a man & a woman suffering from gunshot wounds

– both taken to hospital w/ life-threatening injuries

– ongoing investigation#GO1362949

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 17, 2022

Torontonians are discussing the shooting and wondering how firearms made their way into the nightclub, which ordinarily has robust entry measures in place.

The last time I went security literally searched every part of my body they could, I was so put off by that I never went back. How’d they manage a gun into this place?? Beyond me — it’s me, jfk jr (@thathungryblond) July 17, 2022

However, Google Reviews of the nightclub tell a clashing story, with many talking about bouncers and security personnel having little to no regard for the safety of visitors.

“If your safety is something you take serious! STAY AWAY FROM THIS PLACE!!!” wrote Loiza Azim. “The security is absolutely useless. If you are in any danger in the club, they will not protect you.”

Several others complained about facing racist and misogynistic discrimination at the club.

“Don’t even bother unless you’re a skinny white girl. All of the staff are incredibly rude and RACIST,” said Suzanna Maharaj, who was allegedly called ugly by the bouncer and kicked out.

“If you are a person of colour or going out with people of colour, skip this establishment entirely,” wrote Taelasoul. “I do not understand how this place is still open after numerous complaints about racism.”

Just hours earlier on Saturday night, a targeted shooting near the Scotiabank Arena left one man dead. Toronto’s Union Station was locked down following the shooting, and service on TTC Line 1 was also disrupted.