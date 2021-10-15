Fable just opened its first-ever store in Toronto (PHOTOS)

We’ve got some exciting news for fans of the popular Vancouver-founded sustainable tableware maker, Fable. The brand has just opened its first-ever store in Toronto.

Located at 878 Queen Street W, the new space offers the concept’s signature minimal, elegant, and sustainably designed tableware along with hand-finished ceramics, flatware, glassware, and textiles.

“In Toronto, we settled on the location for our Trinity-Bellwoods store for its prime placement on Queen Street West, a very popular area,” said Joe Parenteau, one of Fable’s founders. “We’ve already befriended our neighbours at Aesop, and we’re excited to be in proximity to so many other great stores.”

Now open daily from 11 am to 7 pm, folks can head to the new shop and check out all things Fable in person.

The Toronto store was carefully curated and is dotted with custom-built pieces of furniture and decor, and of course, all the Fable products from glasses to linens to organically shaped, one-of-a-kind ceramics.

The brand was founded by three young first-time entrepreneurs in Vancouver who were aiming to create a line of products that was beautiful and low-impact and eco-conscious at the same time.

Fable is a zero-waste company that uses recycled clay for its dinnerware, as well as eco-friendly packaging.

Products can be purchased as sets or mixed and matched thanks to the gorgeous array of soft tones available, which include dove grey, blush pink, midnight blue, and the signature speckled white.

When it comes to price, Fable offers everything from a set of four “everything bowls” for $45 to a full “dining essential” bundle for $535+, which sets up the customer with everything they’d need: dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls, cereal bowls, mugs, and a flatware set.

The first brick-and-mortar store in Toronto coincides with the opening of another physical store in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood.

Fable — Toronto

Address: 878 Queen Street W, Toronto

Instagram