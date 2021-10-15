Toronto's indoor lawn game bar is reopening after almost two years

After almost two years of closure, a beloved Toronto bar has resurrected and will be reopening at a whole new location on Friday.

Track & Field bar, known for its indoor lawn games, surprised its followers on its inactive Instagram account by announcing that they will be reopening the iconic bar at 582 College Street on October 15.

The bar had closed its doors back in August of 2019 as its new landlords wanted to do something different with the building.

Though they didn’t plan on saying good-bye forever, almost two years had passed, and with the pandemic looming, it didn’t look like its return would be any time soon.

But they’re back and bigger than ever. The new location has two floors and will come fully equipped with two lanes of bocce ball, a tabletop shuffleboard, a game called Ringo, and of course, a dance floor. They’ll have cocktails on tap and a snack menu by Fidel Gastro’s.

Its second floor, The Palms, is a larger space for groups of up to 40 guests, perfect for work events or birthday parties. It’s available for reservations for any event.

Want to check out the new spot? Track & Field is now located at 582 College Street from Wednesday to Sunday, 5 pm to 2 am.

Address: 582 College Street