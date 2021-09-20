A Mid-Autumn Festival is coming to Toronto this weekend

A traditional Chinese festival that is celebrated in Southeast Asia is coming to Toronto this weekend.

The Waterfront Night Market is bringing the Inaugural Full Moon Mid-Autumn Festival to the city this Saturday at the Stanley Barracks, Hotel X Toronto.

Floating lanterns, watching a Lion Dance performance, and catching artistic creations are among the traditional activities available to visitors.

And not to mention the wide range of traditional food options to pick from. Expect to munch on delicious Moon Cakes.

General admission tickets start at $15 and up to $25 for VIP.

Due to the ongoing restrictions surrounding COVID-19, the event is 19+, and proof of vaccination is required.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is on September 25 from 1 pm until 11 pm.

