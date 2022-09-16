"Literally sold out overnight": Michelin Stars mean big bookings for Toronto restaurants

Tuesday evening saw the announcement of Michelin Guide’s Toronto picks, and with the reveal, came an influx of eager foodies scrambling to bag a seat at one of the newly adorned restaurants.

Chef Masaki Saito’s website, whose eponymous restaurant won two stars, was apparently overwhelmed within minutes of receiving the award.

Similarly, Frilu co-owner Sandra Troiano shared with Dished that with the Michelin Star came a rush of traffic particularly on social media, as well as via phone and email.

Pre-Michelin Star Frilu would “usually be booked up two to three weeks in advance with some availability on weekdays.”

Fortunately, Frilu’s booking system already required guests to book for the following month, allowing staff the leeway to handle the upshot. However, the once-less-busy weekday spots are gone for the next month, and it will likely stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Dished also spoke to Quetzal who confirmed the restaurant “literally sold out overnight” and that it is “more or less booked up for the next month.”

Before adding that many of its diners on Wednesday night had never heard of them before, which staff expect to be true of the majority of customers set to visit over the next month. Moreover, some changes will likely be coming to their booking procedures in order to handle a higher volume of reservations.

Chef Daniele Corona also won a Michelin Star for his sensational work at Don Alfonso: 1890. Dished spoke with the CEO of Liberty Group and Don Alfonso, Nick Di Donato, about what a Michelin star means for the restaurant and its chef.

Di Donato explained that Corona was anxious in the lead-up and that to him a Michelin star is “equivalent to winning an Academy Award.” He also confirmed that Don Alfonso: 1890 is booked up for the foreseeable future, including shoulder hours, meaning dining slots that are usually left open on either side of peak times.

The plan is to simply ride the wave of success and prepare for a busy season ahead with a full staff, Di Donato told Dished.

Aburi Hanna, another recipient of the prestigious award, also experienced a massive surge in bookings, stating that “the rest of September was fully booked within minutes of the announcement” and that reservations for October and November opened at 4 pm yesterday.

For those who haven’t managed to find a table yet, keep an eye out on the restaurant’s websites and social media as many of them release slots a month in advance.

Though scrambling for a reservation can be frustrating, Toronto now holds space on a stage of culinary prowess alongside the best chefs and restaurants in the world.

Ultimately, customer demand driven by the weight of a Michelin Star feeds back into a cycle of industry growth.