Mayor John Tory declares a second St. Patrick's Day as promised

Mar 16 2022
Toronto Mayor John Tory has made good on a two-year-old promise and is providing Torontonians with a second St. Patrick’s Day!

After St. Patrick’s Day was cancelled in March 2020 as COVID-19 kept most of the country locked down in their homes, Tory said that when COVID is over, we’ll get double the celebration.

Technically, COVID is spreading as fast as ever, but we’re pretending it’s over, I guess. Tory is giving us a second St. Pattie’s Day to celebrate.

While Thursday will mark the official St. Patrick’s Day, Tory has declared Sunday, March 20 to be St. Patrick’s Day 2.

This will fall on the first day of spring and the day of Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Big day for Toronto! Tory had said that he would declare St. Patrick’s Day 2 on a nice spring day, and with Sunday expected to be sunny with a high of 10°C. A nice first day of spring, indeed.

What will you do with the extra day to celebrate?

