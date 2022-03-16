Mayor John Tory declares a second St. Patrick's Day as promised

Toronto Mayor John Tory has made good on a two-year-old promise and is providing Torontonians with a second St. Patrick’s Day!

After St. Patrick’s Day was cancelled in March 2020 as COVID-19 kept most of the country locked down in their homes, Tory said that when COVID is over, we’ll get double the celebration.

Technically, COVID is spreading as fast as ever, but we’re pretending it’s over, I guess. Tory is giving us a second St. Pattie’s Day to celebrate.

While Thursday will mark the official St. Patrick’s Day, Tory has declared Sunday, March 20 to be St. Patrick’s Day 2.

I know people are looking forward to #StPatricksDay tomorrow and supporting our local restaurants and bars! Encouraging residents to keep the celebrations going by proclaiming this Sunday as St. Patrick’s Day 2 in 2022 to go alongside the return of the #StPatricksDayParade. pic.twitter.com/GWXmgGDsoc — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 16, 2022

This will fall on the first day of spring and the day of Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Big day for Toronto! Tory had said that he would declare St. Patrick’s Day 2 on a nice spring day, and with Sunday expected to be sunny with a high of 10°C. A nice first day of spring, indeed.

Please celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home this year. If you avoid green beer crowd scenes today – as public health officials advise – I promise to proclaim a nice spring day after #COVID19 has been vanquished as St. Patrick’s Day 2 in Toronto and we will party! #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/lliLuMy0Hy — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 17, 2020

What will you do with the extra day to celebrate?