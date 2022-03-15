These will be the first spring plants to bloom in Toronto
With another snowy winter day, spring flowers may seem far off, but there are some March blooms that will start showing their colours soon!
Spring begins this Sunday, and with warmer temperatures later this week, it’ll certainly begin to feel like a new season. For a little bit at least, cooler temperatures are expected to move back in throughout the rest of March and through April.
Spring is almost here despite the cold and gloomy weather, and with it will come early spring blooms! When temperatures begin to warm up, flower buds will begin to pop out of the ground!
Keep an eye out for flowers as it is expected to be 15°C on Thursday, which could bring some blooms out. Here are the first flowers of spring to bloom:
Crocus
Glory of the snow
Christmas rose
Iris
Bloodroot
Winter aconite
Snowdrop
Yellow Trout Lily
Blue-eyed Grass
Witch hazel
Red maples
OK, they’re not a flower, but nothing says spring in Canada like a blooming maple tree!
