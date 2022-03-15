Spring

These will be the first spring plants to bloom in Toronto

Brooke Taylor
Mar 15 2022, 8:29 pm
k.katsustudio/Shutterstock

With another snowy winter day, spring flowers may seem far off, but there are some March blooms that will start showing their colours soon!

Spring begins this Sunday, and with warmer temperatures later this week, it’ll certainly begin to feel like a new season. For a little bit at least, cooler temperatures are expected to move back in throughout the rest of March and through April.

Spring is almost here despite the cold and gloomy weather, and with it will come early spring blooms! When temperatures begin to warm up, flower buds will begin to pop out of the ground!

Keep an eye out for flowers as it is expected to be 15°C on Thursday, which could bring some blooms out. Here are the first flowers of spring to bloom:

Crocus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Forde Abbey and Gardens (@fordeabbey)

Glory of the snow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jan Wiśniowski (@janwisniowski)

Christmas rose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yoshi (@yoshi19860227)

Iris

Bloodroot

Winter aconite

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Crabb (@andrew.crabb2)

Snowdrop

Yellow Trout Lily

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @dreamroux

Blue-eyed Grass

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Green Mountain Flowers (@gmf.coxwell)

Witch hazel

Red maples

OK, they’re not a flower, but nothing says spring in Canada like a blooming maple tree!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy Kricorian (@nancykric)

