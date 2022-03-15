These will be the first spring plants to bloom in Toronto

With another snowy winter day, spring flowers may seem far off, but there are some March blooms that will start showing their colours soon!

Spring begins this Sunday, and with warmer temperatures later this week, it’ll certainly begin to feel like a new season. For a little bit at least, cooler temperatures are expected to move back in throughout the rest of March and through April.

Spring is almost here despite the cold and gloomy weather, and with it will come early spring blooms! When temperatures begin to warm up, flower buds will begin to pop out of the ground!

Keep an eye out for flowers as it is expected to be 15°C on Thursday, which could bring some blooms out. Here are the first flowers of spring to bloom:

Crocus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forde Abbey and Gardens (@fordeabbey)

Glory of the snow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan Wiśniowski (@janwisniowski)

Christmas rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yoshi (@yoshi19860227)

Iris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Hollman (@mollyhollmanphotography)

Bloodroot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SE Center for Conservation (@atlantabgconservation)

Winter aconite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Crabb (@andrew.crabb2)

Snowdrop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Botanical Garden (@tbg_canada)

Yellow Trout Lily

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dreamroux

Blue-eyed Grass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Mountain Flowers (@gmf.coxwell)

Witch hazel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Botanical Garden (@tbg_canada)

Red maples

OK, they’re not a flower, but nothing says spring in Canada like a blooming maple tree!