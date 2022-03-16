NewsWeather

Enjoy the warmth while you can, more snow could be on the way for Ontario

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Mar 16 2022, 2:21 pm
Enjoy the warmth while you can, more snow could be on the way for Ontario
dorina_rigo_kj/Instagram

It may feel like spring is in the air this week, but Ontario isn’t in for a smooth seasonal transition this year.

Spring is going to come and go in the province, according to The Weather Network. Thursday is expected to hit double-digit temperatures, but that will quickly change as more seasonal temperatures move in, and even a bit of snow, the forecast shows.

After basking in Thursday’s warmth, temperatures will remain above zero for daytime highs, but will dip below freezing overnight. Friday and Saturday could both bring rain, with a mix of rain and snow anticipated for Saturday.

Areas north of the GTA are expected to experience colder temps and a higher chance of snow.

ontario spring

Toronto forecast/Environment Canada

While Environment Canada shows a warm and sunny Sunday in Toronto, this is when The Weather Network is forecasting the potential for snow. If there is snow, it will likely fall on Sunday morning before the temperatures rise for the day.

It just wouldn’t be a Canadian spring without a bit of snow!

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT