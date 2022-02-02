Events

Toronto's St. Patrick's Day parade is set to return for 2022

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Feb 2 2022, 6:08 pm
Toronto's St. Patrick's Day parade is set to return for 2022
Labrynthe/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest

Fri, January 21, 12:00pm

Mackenzie Top Peak Ski Community Contest
LAW CAREER COACHING: Entrepreneurship, Social Justice, and Personal Pathways in Law with Canadian Lawyer Zoë Paliare

Tue, February 8, 4:00pm

LAW CAREER COACHING: Entrepreneurship, Social Justice, and Personal Pathways in Law with Canadian Lawyer Zoë Paliare

Lovers of all things Irish, rejoice! After being one of the first major public events cancelled due to COVID-19, Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is back!

The St. Patrick’s Day Society of Toronto released a statement on Wednesday saying that the parade is back on. It’s been two years since Toronto painted the town green, so you best dig out your finest shamrocks for the grand return!

“Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Parade will return on Sunday, March 20, 2022 (depending on the continued Ontario government’s reopening plan),” the St. Patrick’s Day Society of Toronto said in a statement.

The parade will start at St. George and Bloor at noon on March 20; it will then head down Yonge Street towards Nathan Phillips Square.

“We look forward to seeing everyone return to celebrate one of the largest community events in Toronto and the largest Irish event in Canada,” the statement said.

If we’re lucky, we may even get a second St. Patrick’s Day. In 2020, Mayor John Tory tweeted that when COVID-19 is “vanquished,” he’ll declare a nice spring day St. Patrick’s Day 2.

STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 datap[email protected] View Rules
Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT