Toronto's St. Patrick's Day parade is set to return for 2022

Lovers of all things Irish, rejoice! After being one of the first major public events cancelled due to COVID-19, Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is back!

The St. Patrick’s Day Society of Toronto released a statement on Wednesday saying that the parade is back on. It’s been two years since Toronto painted the town green, so you best dig out your finest shamrocks for the grand return!

“Toronto’s St. Patrick’s Parade will return on Sunday, March 20, 2022 (depending on the continued Ontario government’s reopening plan),” the St. Patrick’s Day Society of Toronto said in a statement.

The parade will start at St. George and Bloor at noon on March 20; it will then head down Yonge Street towards Nathan Phillips Square.

“We look forward to seeing everyone return to celebrate one of the largest community events in Toronto and the largest Irish event in Canada,” the statement said.

If we’re lucky, we may even get a second St. Patrick’s Day. In 2020, Mayor John Tory tweeted that when COVID-19 is “vanquished,” he’ll declare a nice spring day St. Patrick’s Day 2.