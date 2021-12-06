Matty Matheson behind new Vietnamese restaurant in Toronto

Matty Matheson is at it again, and this time he has teamed up with Chef Rang Nguyen to bring Toronto a new Vietnamese restaurant.

Matheson has dipped his hands in pizza, smash burgers, birria tacos, and now Phô.

Introducing Cà Phê Rang, located at 147 Spadina Avenue, the duo pays tribute to authentic Vietnamese food and their years of friendship.

According to the restaurant, this concept is years in the making as Chef Rang gave Matheson his first culinary job and introduced him to Vietnamese food.

In an Instagram post, Chef Rang shared how he taught and trained Matheson how to cook French foods at Le Select Bistro in Toronto 19 years ago and since then, the two have remained close friends.

Though they had worked on previous projects together, this new opening is a first for the duo.

Cà Phê Rang opened back in November and despite it only being open for a few weeks, the restaurant had to close up shop because they completely sold out.

The menu consists of Bánh Mí, Phô, and Khai Vi, with a ton of different combinations to choose from.

As we jump right into the cold season, the restaurant opens just in time to keep the city warm and well-fed for the brisk months to come.

Cà Phê Rang is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm.