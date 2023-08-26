"I hope everything works out": Matthews optimistic Leafs will re-sign Nylander

Toronto Maple Leafs breathed a huge sigh of relief on Wednesday as the club signed Auston Matthews to a four-year contract extension.

While no longer having to worry about questions from the media surrounding the future of Matthews, the focus has now been shifted entirely to a different member of the Maple Leafs: William Nylander.

Like Matthews was just days ago, Nylander is entering the final year of his contract and is set to become a UFA next summer. The 27-year-old has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto, and management seemingly wants him back. The tough part is that they are already right up against the salary cap window, though Matthews believes the two sides will find a way to get something done.

“I hope everything works out,” Matthews said. “I’m sure it will. He’s obviously his own man, and he’ll make his own decisions, and I hope he’s a Maple Leaf for a really long time as well.”

Nylander’s current deal was six years in length and carried a cap hit over the last five of roughly $6.96 million. At the time it was signed, he was coming off a season in which he recorded 20 goals and 61 points in 82 games. Given that he had career-highs this past season with 40 goals and 87 points, a significant raise in pay will be needed if the Leafs hope to keep him around.

While Nylander’s deal wouldn’t come in as high as Matthews’s recent signing, which will carry a cap hit of $13.25 million, it has been reported that he is looking to get around $10 million. That would be a very tough deal for the Leafs to make happen, given that along with Matthews, John Tavares commands $11 million annually, while Mitch Marner is just a smidge below at $10.9 million.

Given how well the Leafs stars are being paid, one can understand why Nylander is looking for big money. That said, if he wants to remain in Toronto, he may be forced to take a pay cut.