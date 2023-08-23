Auston Matthews just broke the news about his own contract extension with Leafs

Star forward Auston Matthews appears to be nearing a contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

And while it’s usually reporters leaking out contract details themselves, Matthews appeared to have actually broken the news of his long-term future himself.

“I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey!” Matthews tweeted Wednesday. “I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain. GLG! #LeafsForever.”

I feel fortunate to continue this journey as a Maple Leaf in front of the best fans in hockey! I will do everything I can to help get us to the top of the mountain. GLG! #LeafsForever — Auston Matthews (@AM34) August 23, 2023

It looks like confirmation he’ll be signing a new deal in Toronto, as his current contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Leafs’ official account added that it’s a four-year deal for Matthews in Toronto, with multiple reports confirming the value of the contract at $13.25 million per season.

FOUR MORE FOR THIRTY FOUR ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/yL94Hf8Jag — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 23, 2023

Matthews had 40 goals and 45 assists in 74 games in 2022-23, where the Leafs were also able to win the first playoff series of his career.

Matthews also shared the tweet to his Instagram account.

“I really do enjoy playing here… it’s a true honour,” Matthews told reporters at the end-of-season media availability in May. “My intention is to be here. I think I’ve reciprocated that before how much I enjoy playing here and what it means to me and the organization, my teammates and how much you know, I just enjoy being here.”

The five-year deal that Matthews signed in February of 2019 made him the highest-paid player in the team’s history. It features an $11,634,000 average annual salary. Meanwhile, team captain John Tavares’ contract is not far behind, with the 32-year-old making an AAV of $11 million.

Prior to today, Matthews had signed two contracts worth a total value of $69,520,000 since being drafted first overall by Toronto in 2016. Over seven NHL seasons he has a total of 542 points in 481 games, while winning the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player in 2021-22.