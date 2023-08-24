5 Leafs rookies that could crack the lineup this season

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t the haven for young prospects that they used to be, but there are a few that could crack the lineup.

With the Leafs trading away their first-round picks in 2019, 2021, and 2022, the team hasn’t exactly been brimming with ready-made talent for the NHL in recent years.

But there’s still a handful of Leafs rookies that could find themselves playing in the NHL this season.

We’re going Calder Trophy eligibility rules here: while “rookies” can have limited NHL experience, it can’t be more than 25 games in a single season or more than six games in two or more years. That’s why four of the five rookies have limited NHL action, but we’ve excluded Nick Robertson, who’s played 31 games for the Leafs since 2019-20, despite never playing more than 15 in a single season.

Here are five rookies with a shot at playing time for the Leafs this upcoming season.

Matthew Knies

Age: 20

NHL stats: 3 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PT

One of two rookies that seem to have an opening day roster spot set in stone, Matthew Knies was a sparkplug for the Leafs during the 2023 playoffs.

Suiting up for three regular-season games before hitting the ice in seven playoff contests, Knies’ season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a concussion following a brutal hit from Florida’s Sam Bennett in the second round of the postseason.

Joseph Woll

Age: 25

NHL stats: 11 GP, 9-2-0, .924 SV %

Some seven years into his time with the Leafs’ organization since being picked in 2016, it’s hard to really consider Joseph Woll a “rookie” anymore.

Thrust into the Leafs’ starting job in the playoffs after Ilya Samsonov went down with an injury, Woll should get the full-time backup role this season, assuming he’s able to beat out Martin Jones come training camp time.

Alex Steeves

Age: 23

NHL stats: 6 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS

The Toronto Marlies’ best scorer under the age of 25 last season, former Notre Dame product Alex Steeves has had two separate stints of three games with the Leafs in each of the past two seasons.

While he probably won’t get much ice time on a deep forward group, he’s likely to be one of the first names to be called upon should there be any injuries among the Leafs’ top four lines.

Nick Abruzzese

Age: 24

NHL stats: 11 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS

The oldest skater on this list, Nick Abruzzese put up an impressive 16 goals and 32 assists for a total of 48 points in his first full pro season with the Toronto Marlies last year.

A product of the Harvard University program, Abruzzese also featured for Team USA at the 2022 Olympics, where he put up four points in four games for the Americans.

Topi Niemela

Age: 21

NHL stats: None

The lone defenceman on this list, Finnish-born Topi Niemala has spent his whole hockey career playing in Europe outside of six games with the Toronto Marlies last season to close out the year.

Though there’s plenty of competition for roster spots at the NHL level, 21-year-old Niemala will have an opportunity to impress this coming training camp and during the preseason to be called up at some point throughout the year.