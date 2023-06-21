Leafs, Nylander expected to discuss contract extension this summer: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be inching closer to retaining one of their key players.

The Leafs and William Nylander are expected to talk about a contract extension this summer, per Elliotte Friedman.

Nylander has a $6.9 million contract with the team that’s set to expire in the 2024 offseason, but Friedman believes that the two sides will be meeting shortly – if they haven’t already – in order to discuss extending Nylander’s tenure in Toronto.

“I think [the Leafs] are going to take a run at this if they haven’t gotten on it already. I think they’re gonna take a run at this to see [if Nylander will sign an extension],” Friedman said on today’s episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. “I think they take a run at Nylander. I don’t know that they’ve started it yet really in earnest. But I think that’s coming.”

Nylander had 40 goals, 47 assists for a career-high 87 points in 82 games this season.

His contract is the most easily tradeable of any of the Leafs’ four star forwards of himself, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares, but that’s also as likely a reason that Toronto would want to keep the 27-year-old Swede.

“I love it here, I don’t want to be anywhere else, and this is where I want to win,” Nylander said at the team’s end-of-season media availability last month.

Nylander originally signed the contract with the Leafs back in December 2018 after a lengthy standoff that extended some 25 games into the regular season.

Over the course of his current contract, Nylander has 129 goals and 166 assists in 336 games since 2018-19.