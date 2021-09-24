Mass timber building could be coming to Toronto's Junction Triangle

Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood may be home to a brand new mass timber mid-rise if a developer’s plans for the build get approved.

Gairloch Developments is looking to build the residential project at 1650 Dupont Street — the current location of the Sporting Clube Portugues de Toronto. The six-storey build would have 30 residential units, plus two commercial units on the ground floor.

Plans call for the building’s frame to be constructed out of timber — an environmentally-friendly approach that’s becoming increasingly popular. This method allows the builders to take advantage of renewable building materials rather than using non-renewable concrete or steel.

“This is a forward-looking building that will serve as a model for sustainable development as we move away from energy intensive materials typically used for these types of buildings such as concrete and steel to more healthy and renewable materials like wood,” the development application’s cover letter reads.

And it’s not just the material choices for the Junction Triangle build that are green. The developers are forgoing any below-grade development to minimize impacts on the environment. Although this means no underground parking lot, there will be seven stacked parking spaces behind the building.

If approved, much of the building will be constructed off-site — another move that the developers say will minimize environmental impacts.

“Building healthier neighbourhoods means constructing the majority of the building off-site in controlled environments,” the application materials read. “Any on-site work can be done rapidly and with minimal disruption to residents in the neighbourhood.”