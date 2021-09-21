Here's what Etobicoke's new Civic Centre will look like (RENDERINGS)

Etobicoke is getting a massive new Civic Centre, and recently released renderings reveal exactly what the architects have in store for the development.

Located at the corner of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West, the new Civic Centre will have several staggered buildings starting at 16 storeys and stepping down to 13, 10, 6, 3, and 2 storeys in height.

This will be a relocation of the current Civic Centre at 399 The West Mall, but once finished, the new complex will have even more uses than its predecessor. It will be home to Council chambers and civic offices, as well as a swimming pool, running track, fitness rooms, library, daycare, art gallery, and meeting rooms.

The new renderings, filed with the City in August, show that the buildings will be built using a gold-coloured panelling and gold-tinted glass. The rooftops of the lower buildings will also be used for environmentally friendly green roofs.

Outside the buildings, there will be a new civic square with plenty of greenery and benches for sitting. There will also be an in-ground water feature that shoots water up vertically.

With the updated plans only having been recently filed with the City, they will need to make their way through City Council committees and gain approval before construction can begin on the Etobicoke Civic Centre.