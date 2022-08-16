It’s been a summer season of celebrity sightings!

Mark Wahlberg and David Beckham were recently spotted in Muskoka, Ontario, together, and even linked up with former Toronto Maple Leafs legend Tie Domi.

“Had a great weekend with these two guys in MUSKOKAAA,” Mark Wahlberg said in an Instagram post published August 15.

The three were pictured in good spirits, posing with bright smiles over a table with wine glasses.

The celeb gathering didn’t end there, though.

David Beckham followed up with an Instagram post of his own, this time featuring Canadian billionaire Jamie Salter.

“Great few days in Muskoka with family and friends, wow what a place and yes we laughed a lot and drank a little,” Beckham wrote in his caption. It appears we may have a bromance of sorts brewing.

Wahlberg himself replied to the post, saying, “What a place, what a time.”

Salter also took to social media, posting a photo of them enjoying the weather on a boat.

Beckham alluded to being in Muskoka with his family, and to our fortune, this was confirmed through Instagram stories by his wife Victoria Beckham who seemed to be enjoying a little quality family time in Ontario’s cottage country.

The Beckham family was seen cozied up with members of the Salter family.

Posh Spice also managed to squeeze in some playtime with her daughter, Harper, sporting coordinated outfits.

It’s been an exciting time, to say the least, to be out and about in Ontario this summer. With no shortage of big-name celebrity sightings, it appears that Canada is becoming somewhat of a place-to-be these days.

You never know who you could bump into next.