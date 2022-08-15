Adam Sandler spotted playing basketball in Toronto this weekend (VIDEO)

It’s been the summer of Adam Sandler in Toronto, it appears.

The iconic comedian has been a man of many appearances, as he continues to film his upcoming movie, You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!, all over Ontario.

Sandler has been spotted all over the city and beyond from visiting local ice cream shops to taking selfies with starry-eyed fans.

This time, he was spotted on August 14 playing hoops at a local park, and fans are impressed with the skills he displayed.

Adam Sandler hooping in Toronto 😅



(via splashto/YT) pic.twitter.com/wER6nrhIrN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 14, 2022

The actor naturally drew reactions on social media, as he was caught balling out on camera.

@AdamSandler is a Legend. He’s a regular guy like the rest of us. He just happens to have a high profile job. He likes pick up games any where. Nothing but respect for him. — CAFanDuelPlayer (Semi-Retired) (@JawDroppingStks) August 15, 2022

Sandler’s even jokingly being recruited to play for the Lakers.

Lakers could use an outside shooter to balance Westbricks — Goose is loose (@seereelgoose) August 15, 2022

No Sandler sighting is complete without a comment on his questionable style.

This man legit hoops in polos and 2005 basketball shorts. — Brandon Rodriguez (@Brandon321b) August 15, 2022

Hoopin’ in a shirt with a dang collar is a bold look. — nbaoldman_ (@nbaoldman) August 15, 2022

The Hustle actor has long been well connected with the game of basketball, and fans continue to gush about his on-court performance.

Adam Sandler has vision, bro is throwing dimes out there. — 🌕 (@CartierFye) August 15, 2022

They been saying for a real long time that Adam Sandler can really Hoop. He’s a real Hooper. @AdamSandler — 🗽FL Empire 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CloudAtlas_47) August 14, 2022



It’s just another weekend in the city with an unexpected Adam Sandler sighting, which has grown to be the norm this summer.

Imagine you’re playing a nice game of pickup on a Sunday afternoon then Happy Gilmore strolls onto the court in a short sleeve button up and starts smoking everybody 🤣 — Zac Camacho (@ZCam90) August 14, 2022



He was even spotted biking in a local neighbourhood. Is there anything he can’t do?

Adam Sandler is spotted riding a bike in Toronto. Adam is in town filming ‘You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!’. pic.twitter.com/GTw12gIQ6M — Sean O’Neill (@seansmovies) August 9, 2022



Who knows where Sandler will be spotted next!