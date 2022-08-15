NewsCelebrities

Adam Sandler spotted playing basketball in Toronto this weekend (VIDEO)

Aug 15 2022, 3:46 pm
@SportsGrid/Twitter

It’s been the summer of Adam Sandler in Toronto, it appears. 

The iconic comedian has been a man of many appearances, as he continues to film his upcoming movie, You Are SO Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah!, all over Ontario.

Sandler has been spotted all over the city and beyond from visiting local ice cream shops to taking selfies with starry-eyed fans.

This time, he was spotted on August 14 playing hoops at a local park, and fans are impressed with the skills he displayed.  

The actor naturally drew reactions on social media, as he was caught balling out on camera. 

Sandler’s even jokingly being recruited to play for the Lakers. 

No Sandler sighting is complete without a comment on his questionable style. 

The Hustle actor has long been well connected with the game of basketball, and fans continue to gush about his on-court performance. 


It’s just another weekend in the city with an unexpected Adam Sandler sighting, which has grown to be the norm this summer.


He was even spotted biking in a local neighbourhood. Is there anything he can’t do? 


Who knows where Sandler will be spotted next!

