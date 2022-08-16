NewsCelebrities

Alicia Keys made a surprise appearance at Toronto's Eaton Centre last night (VIDEO)

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
Aug 16 2022, 2:30 pm
Alicia Keys made a surprise appearance at Toronto's Eaton Centre last night (VIDEO)
Everett Collection/Shutterstock

The people of Toronto have been spoiled this summer when it comes to celebrity sightings.

In a season that keeps on giving, fans were treated to a surprise appearance from R&B icon Alicia Keys at the Eaton Centre on August 15.

Just a day after performing her World Tour at the Budweiser Stage, Keys stole the show again at a Sephora VIP event where she arrived to a herd of screaming, ecstatic fans. 

Keys made a grand entrance, waving to all of the fans in line, and evidently expressing her gratitude for the warm reception. 

The multi-talented musician even took a moment to sign some autographs for the lucky fans who managed to swing some memorabilia her way. 

Keys revealed she arrived at the mall to promote her new skincare line, Keys Soulcare. Just last spring, she attended the product launch at the Sephora store on Bay and Bloor.

Keys posted a video in March saying how much she loves being in Toronto.

Who will be spotted in Toronto next?

