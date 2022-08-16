The people of Toronto have been spoiled this summer when it comes to celebrity sightings.

In a season that keeps on giving, fans were treated to a surprise appearance from R&B icon Alicia Keys at the Eaton Centre on August 15.

Just a day after performing her World Tour at the Budweiser Stage, Keys stole the show again at a Sephora VIP event where she arrived to a herd of screaming, ecstatic fans.

Keys made a grand entrance, waving to all of the fans in line, and evidently expressing her gratitude for the warm reception.

The multi-talented musician even took a moment to sign some autographs for the lucky fans who managed to swing some memorabilia her way.

and we saw Alicia Keys at the Eaton centre 😎😎 she ~totally~ waved at us — papà gimley (@luvcrispymashed) August 15, 2022

Alicia keys got the Eaton Centre boomin — BlazinnAsiann (@ChuaNotChowas) August 15, 2022

Update from showing my niece around Toronto: Alicia Keys is at the Sephora in the Eaton Centre — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) August 15, 2022

We are in Eaton Centre, Toronto! Please help us to meet you Alicia!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Alicia Keys Chile & World (@aliciakeyschile) August 15, 2022

Keys revealed she arrived at the mall to promote her new skincare line, Keys Soulcare. Just last spring, she attended the product launch at the Sephora store on Bay and Bloor.

Keys posted a video in March saying how much she loves being in Toronto.

First time back to Toronto in a minute!!!! I love it here!! 💜💜💜 Ran into #SephoraCanada to celebrate @keyssoulcare launching in store!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀



Big vibes!!! @ your friends below who could use some special self-care love up here!! 🇨🇦💜🇨🇦💜🇨🇦💜🇨🇦💜🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Vaw5LU7J72 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 31, 2022

Who will be spotted in Toronto next?