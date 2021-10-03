Marcus Stroman says he's "definitely open to" returning to Blue Jays

Former Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been known to shy away from sharing his love for Toronto.

A first round pick of Toronto’s back in 2012, Stroman spent six seasons as a member of the Blue Jays, making 129 starts.

The Mets finished their season 77-85, despite spending over 100 days in first place in the NL East division.

Stroman started two of the biggest Jays playoff wins in recent memory: the 2015 ‘bat flip’ game against the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS, and the 2016 AL Wild Card game where Edwin Encarnacion hit a walk-off homer in the 13th inning for the Jays to advance back to the ALDS.

Stroman was sent to New York back in 2019 in a trade for prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson, and signed another one-year deal after sitting out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the pending free agent Stroman was cheering for his old team to make a playoff push that ultimately fell just a little bit too short. Now a member of the New York Mets, Stroman tweeted out he was “praying” for a Washington Nationals comeback against the Boston Red Sox, which could’ve triggered a tiebreaker game for the Blue Jays.

Man, I feel for the @BlueJays right now. Praying the Nationals comeback in the 9th. Wanted to see that Canadian squad in the playoffs more than anything. Beyond bright future for them regardless! 🗣🇨🇦 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 3, 2021

Stroman didn’t stop there with his Jays praise though, replying to Toronto content creator Karissa Hines about the team’s future.

Facts! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 3, 2021

Stroman then even teased the possibility of returning north of the border.

I’m definitely open to a reunion. 🤷🏾‍♂️🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) October 3, 2021

Stroman put up a 10-13 record and a 3.02 ERA this past season with the Mets.