Raptors fans having mixed feelings to seeing Kyle Lowry in a Heat uniform

Oct 3 2021, 8:47 am
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are back in Canada, but there’s one notable absence to the team’s roster — Kyle Lowry, who’s now a member of the Miami Heat.

Over the last week, pictures and videos of Lowry with his new Heat teammates have been surfacing, and Raptors fans haven’t been quite sure how to feel about it all.

Lowry spent 601 games as a member of the Toronto Raptors before departing this summer in a sign-and-trade.

Lowry looked in prime form in an intrasquad scrimmage.

 

Lowry was first acquired by Toronto from the Houston Rockets back in 2012, after having initially been drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies. During his nine seasons in Toronto, Lowry made the All-Star game six times and was a key piece of the Raptors’ NBA championship run in 2019.

Largely considered the greatest Raptor of all time, team exec Masai Ujiri confirmed last month that Lowry’s number will eventually be retired in the Scotiabank Arena Raptors.

Lowry returns to Toronto as the Heat take on the Raptors on February 3rd.

The Heat’s first preseason game is Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, while the Raptors kick off their preseason tomorrow against the Philadelphia 76ers.

