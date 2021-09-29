Can you name every 100+ RBI season in Blue Jays history? (QUIZ)

Last night, the Blue Jays added two new members to the illustrious 100-RBI club. As antiquated as a stat as it might be, crossing the 100 RBI threshold is still an incredible accomplishment… let alone four in the same season for the Toronto Blue Jays, which set a new franchise record.

There are four new inductees into the 100-RBI club for the Blue Jays history this year, making it 25 members total in the club’s 44 year history. If you think you can name all 25 100+ RBI hitters in the tenure of Toronto, go nuts!

Some are completely obvious, and others are complete outliers.

In case you don’t want any spoilers, here are the answers below. Last chance!

***

***

***

***

Joe Carter takes top spot as the six-time 100+ RBI guy in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996 and 1997. As a middle-of-the-order bat, Carter thrust himself into the centre of run-driving efforts from the early 90s to the mid-90s Blue Jays.

Next up is Carlos Delgado, who’s also a fellow member of the six-time 100+ RBI club for the Blue Jays. He crossed that threshold in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, and 2003 for the Blue Jays.

Delgado owns the Blue Jays franchise record with 145 RBIs during the 2003 season. The next-closest in franchise history was Delgado again, driving in 137 runs during the 2000 campaign with the Blue Jays.

Lastly, Dominican Republic natives and teammates Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion appear on this list four times apiece. Bautista drove in 100+ runs in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015. Meanwhile, Encarnacion returned the favour in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

As archaic as a statistic as RBI’s are, the Blue Jays added four new members to this super-exclusive club this season alone. And when there are this many players in the same lineup atop the leaderboard, good things are happening.