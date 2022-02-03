Montreal-based coffee shop opens first Toronto location

Dispatch Coffee, a Montreal-based cafe, has moved to the west and opened its first Toronto location.

The coffee brand currently operates three shops in Montreal and has now added its fourth stop at 390 Bay Street in Toronto.

Dispatch on Bay is located in the Temple Building, near City Hall and the Toronto Eaton Centre.

They serve “responsibly-sourced” coffee that reinforces a positive social and environmental impact in an effort to bring fairness for farmers and more affordable, delicious, and transparent coffee to their customers.

Their coffee is sourced from a number of countries across the globe, such as Ethiopia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico and Colombia.

If you’re a fan of their brews, bags can be purchased in-store and online for a larger selection.

The new cafe is now open for pick up and take-out.

Dispatch on Bay

Address: 390 Bay Street