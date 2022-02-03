5 restaurants that opened in and around Toronto last month

It’s a new year and that means new openings. As Toronto saw a bunch of restaurant closures last month, there were also some new ones worth trying.

It’s been a difficult few years for the restaurant industry but with resilience, it continues to push forward despite the hardships – and Toronto has had a few.

Though there are a bunch more that opened in January, here’s a list of a few restaurants that opened in and around the city last month:

Locations in London, Whitby, Barrie, Hamilton, Etobicoke and now, Scarborough.

Address: 797 Milner Ave, Scarborough

They took over the old Knockout Chicken location.

Address: 490 Bloor Street West

Phone: 647-344-4480

Jerk chicken meals and stuffed patties.

Address: 7B-1089 Kingston Road

Phone: 416-335-0555

This is their second location in the Toronto area.

Address: 2070 Queen Street East

Phone: 416-551-4894

Reigning from Quebec, Grillado’s opens its first Ontario location.

Address: 5165 Dixie Road Unit 2B, Mississauga

Phone: 905-625-5558

