This is Mississauga's newest spot for everything bao

Mississauga is now home to a brand-new, Asian-inspired eatery that serves mouthwatering banh mi and Gua Bao.

Bao Sandwich Bar has fused traditional Asian cuisines with a touch of modernity.

The spot had first opened up shop in November, specializing in delicious bao and banh mi catering to all cravings.

Whether you’re looking for veggie options or a meaty bite, Bao Bar whips up homemade bao buns and baguettes, stuffed with the freshest ingredients.

Customers can munch on menu goods like their chicken katsu bao, great chicken bao, chicken katsu baguette, and Seoul beef bao.

Pair your meal with delicious sides like Kimchi fries, pork spring rolls, dynasty duck poutine, and more. The menu can be found here.

This is Bao Bar’s second Ontario location, having opened its first in Waterloo.

Bao Sandwich Bar is located at 4310 Sherwoodtowne Boulevard, just minutes away from Square One.

Address: 310 Sherwoodtowne Boulevard

