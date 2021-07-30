Popular Mandarin buffet dishes ranked from worst to best

9. Black Pepper Steak

A great starter, but nothing surprising or shocking. It’s Black Pepper Steak. It’ll fill you up, but will it satisfy? That’s the question. The answer is not as you’d hope.

8. Cantonese Chow Mein

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Restaurants (@themandarinrestaurants)

An absolute classic. You can never go wrong with noods and it works well in any combination platter you choose. Fully loaded with shrimp, barbecued pork, chicken, and vegetables over egg noodles. Again, nothing out of this world.

7. Beef with Broccoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Restaurants (@themandarinrestaurants)

Another staple on the buffet menu: beef with broccoli. That’s all it is. Though it is a Mandarin favourite, you don’t really go to Mandarin to eat a plate of beef and broccoli.

6. General Tao Chicken

The combination of sweet and spice is what makes General Tao Chicken stand out. It’s a classic! Definitely a dish you’d add to your plate on your second or third round of food.

5. Kung Pao Shrimp

Spice, spice, spice! The shrimp is stir-fried with peanuts and chilli peppers. So simple, yet so good.

4. Sweet & Sour Pork

This dish definitely deserves a top-five spot. The sweet and salty sauce with the tenderness of the pork is incomparable to any other.

3. Wok-Fried Mixed Vegetables

This isn’t just some ordinary mix of vegetables; it’s the combination of the best veggies you’ve grown to love in your adulthood. A mix of broccoli, baby corn, celery, red pepper, mushroom and onions sauteed together is a chef’s kiss.

2. Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken is the perfect option if you’re avoiding the typical sweet and sour dish. It has a hint of citrus but is not overwhelming.

1. Mandarin Combination Fried Rice

Chicken, mushroom, shrimp, pork – all the goodies in one delicious bowl of rice. It’s literally a meal all on its own. This dish comes in the top place for all the right reasons. It’s a Mandarin fave and it’s totally worth a plateful.